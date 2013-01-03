VIENNA Jan 3 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has completed its 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) acquisition of Orange Austria to make it Austria's third-biggest mobile operator, it said on Thursday.

Its purchase from Mid Europa Partners and France Telecom-Orange followed extensive negotiations that finally won European Union and Austrian regulatory approval last month. ($1 = 0.7553 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)