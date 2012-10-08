BRUSSELS Oct 8 The EU's antitrust chief said on
Monday he hoped that Hutchison 3G would propose
sufficient concessions to ease regulatory concerns and allow
clearance of its bid for France Telecom's Orange
Austria.
"We have formally raised objections regarding this proposed
merger because of risks that higher concentration in Austria
might entail," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told
EU lawmakers. "I hope we will receive adequate remedies to
eliminate our concerns in this merger."
Almunia had last week questioned whether Hutchison 3G could
offer adequate remedies, signalling a possible veto.