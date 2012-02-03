HONG KONG Feb 3 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Friday that its unit Hutchison 3G Austria has agreed to buy 100 percent of Orange Austria from Mid Europa Partners and France Telecom SA in a deal with an enterprise value of 1.3 billion euros ($1.71 billion).

Completion of the transaction, expected in mid-2012, is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory and anti-trust authorities, Hutchison said in a statement.

Hutchison shares were up 3.6 percent in early Friday trading. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)