HONG KONG Feb 3 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
said on Friday that its unit Hutchison 3G Austria has
agreed to buy 100 percent of Orange Austria from Mid Europa
Partners and France Telecom SA in a deal with an
enterprise value of 1.3 billion euros ($1.71 billion).
Completion of the transaction, expected in mid-2012, is
subject to approval by the relevant regulatory and anti-trust
authorities, Hutchison said in a statement.
Hutchison shares were up 3.6 percent in early Friday
trading.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
