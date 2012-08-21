Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Aug 21 Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Tuesday one of its units and a subsidiary of the Li Ka Shing Foundation had terminated a deal to buy a stake in Israel's Partner Communications Co Ltd .
In a statement on Hutchison's website, the ports-to-telecom conglomerate said the two entities had terminated a deal to acquire an aggregate 75 percent stake in Scailex Corporation Ltd from Suny Electronics Limited. Scailex owns 44.5 percent of the share capital of Partner Communications.
For a statement clicks here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)