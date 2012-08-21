HONG KONG Aug 21 Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Tuesday one of its units and a subsidiary of the Li Ka Shing Foundation had terminated a deal to buy a stake in Israel's Partner Communications Co Ltd .

In a statement on Hutchison's website, the ports-to-telecom conglomerate said the two entities had terminated a deal to acquire an aggregate 75 percent stake in Scailex Corporation Ltd from Suny Electronics Limited. Scailex owns 44.5 percent of the share capital of Partner Communications.

