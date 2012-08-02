HONG KONG Aug 2 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's ports-to-telecoms conglomerate, reported on Thursday a 78 percent fall in first-half net profit, beating market expectations.

Hutchison's first-half net profit totalled HK$10.21 billion, down from HK$46.3 billion a year earlier when it had booked a hefty one-off gain after spinning off its port assets, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company, whose businesses span from commercial properties in Hong Kong and China to telecommunications in Britain and energy in Canada, was expected to report a net profit of HK$9.39 billion in the January-June period, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

Excluding exceptional items and property valuations, Hutchison reported an underlying profit of HK$9.83 billion, compared with analysts' average forecast of HK$9.17 billion and HK$8.715 billion booked a year earlier.

Hutchison shares have risen 5.5 percent so far this year, compared with a 6.8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)