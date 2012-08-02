(Adds details, quotes)

* H1 net down 78 pct due to one-off gain a year earlier

* But H1 net, underlying profits beat forecasts

* Shares close down 1.15 before results announcement

HONG KONG, Aug 2 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , a ports-to-telecoms empire owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, reported on Thursday a smaller drop than expected in first-half net profit, buoyed by the performance of its infrastructure unit.

Hutchison's net profit totalled HK$10.21 billion ($1.3 billion) in January-June, down from HK$46.3 billion a year earlier when it booked a HK$37.2 billion one-off gain after spinning off its southern China port assets, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The result beat the average forecast for a net profit of HK$9.39 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

Excluding exceptional items and property valuations, Hutchison reported an underlying profit of HK$9.83 billion for the first half, higher than analysts' average forecast of HK$9.17 billion and up from HK$8.715 billion posted a year earlier.

"Despite the difficult economic situation in Europe and continued uncertainty in the global financial markets in the second half, barring unforeseen material adverse circumstances, I expect that the group's business performance will continue to improve," Li said in the statement.

Li, nicknamed "superman" by local media for his deal-making savvy, is eyeing further acquisitions in Europe as the region's economic woes drive down asset prices.

His company already plans to acquire France Telecom's Orange Austria and UK gas company Wales and West Utilities, and has signalled interest in buying a stake in Britain's Manchester Airports Group.

Hutchison's businesses span from commercial properties in Hong Kong and China to telecommunications in Britain and energy in Canada.

In telecommunications, it competes with Britain's biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere -- a joint venture of France Telecom SA's Orange and Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile. It also competes with Telefonica SA's O2 and Vodafone Group Plc.

Shares of Hutchison ended 1.15 percent lower at HK$68.60 prior to the results, while the Hang Seng Index finished down 0.66 percent.

Hutchison shares have risen 5.5 percent so far this year, compared with a 6.8 percent decline in the benchmark average. (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Alex McMillan and Alison Leung; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)