HONG KONG Aug 2 Shares of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, jumped as much as 3.5 percent on Friday to their highest in two years after it posted earnings above forecasts for the first half of 2013.

Stocks in the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate rose to HK$90.8 per share, the highest since August 2011. That compared with a 0.66 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as at 0140 GMT.

Shares of the Li-controlled Cheung Kong (Holdings) also gained 1.5 percent, their highest in more than two months.

Hutchison reported better-than-expected first-half profits on Thursday, buoyed by a solid performance in European infrastructure and telecoms investments. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)