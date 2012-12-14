Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VIENNA Dec 14 Hutchison Whampoa, which is battling to overcome a last regulatory hurdle to complete its takeover of Orange Austria, had constructive talks with the Austrian competition authority on Friday, its managing director said.
"I've just come from the competition authority's office. We spent over an hour talking," Canning Fok told journalists. "Nothing is decided. However, the meeting was very constructive. I feel very positive about it."
Austria's competition authority has said it may appeal against an Austrian cartel court ruling in favour of a linked deal for Telekom Austria to buy budget mobile brand Yesss, and will issue its final decision next week. [ID:ID:nL5E8NA894]
The Yesss deal is a condition of the 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) Hutchison-Orange takeover.
($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)