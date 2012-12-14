VIENNA Dec 14 Hutchison Whampoa, which is battling to overcome a last regulatory hurdle to complete its takeover of Orange Austria, had constructive talks with the Austrian competition authority on Friday, its managing director said.

"I've just come from the competition authority's office. We spent over an hour talking," Canning Fok told journalists. "Nothing is decided. However, the meeting was very constructive. I feel very positive about it."

Austria's competition authority has said it may appeal against an Austrian cartel court ruling in favour of a linked deal for Telekom Austria to buy budget mobile brand Yesss, and will issue its final decision next week. [ID:ID:nL5E8NA894]

The Yesss deal is a condition of the 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) Hutchison-Orange takeover.

