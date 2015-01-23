Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Jan 23 Trading in shares of tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd halted on Friday morning, according to the Hong Kong bourse. It gave no further details on the suspension.
Hutchison Whampoa is set to buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 in a deal valued at more than 10 billion pounds ($15 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Asia's richest man makes one of his biggest bets yet to revamp his European telecoms business. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order