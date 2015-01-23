BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
HONG KONG Jan 23 Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said on Friday it had entered into exclusive talks to buy Telefonica's > British mobile unit O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds ($15.4 billion).
Hutchison, which already operates the Three Mobile network in Britain, agreed to pay an indicative price of 9.25 billion pounds, the company said in a securities filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company said it would add another 1 billion pounds in "interest sharing payments" should the combined business reach certain cash flow targets. ($1 = 0.6663 pounds) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Alex Richardson)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.