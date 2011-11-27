HONG KONG Nov 27 Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, received an asset management licence on Friday to start operations in Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) website showed on Sunday.

The licence for Huttenlocher's much-anticipated hedge fund Myriad Asset Management had been delayed because of a review by the regulator after an anonymous complaint.

Myriad had been expected to start trading with a little more than $300 million initially in September and was expected to raise more than $1 billion early next year after opening to external investors, two sources told Reuters in July.

Huttenlocher, who quit Highbridge Capital in March, managed Highbridge's Asia-focused fund, which once had about $2 billion in assets under management. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)