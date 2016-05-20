May 20 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Tibet-based highland barley wine subsidiary to invest 45 million yuan to set up a joint venture with two partners

* Says JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the unit to hold a 45 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5nGYK2

