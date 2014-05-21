FRANKFURT May 21 HVB, the Munich-based banking unit of Unicredit will seek to raise bonus levels to double the size of bankers' fixed salaries, a spokeswoman for the German lender said on Wednesday.

HVB will seek approval for the step at the company's annual general meeting on June 2, the spokeswoman said, adding that it was to bring remuneration policies into line with those at Unicredit.

Germany's Frankfurter Rundschau was first to report on the bonus increase plans.

European rules say bankers' bonuses cannot exceed the annual fixed salary unless shareholders approve such a move.

UniCredit reported a 14 billion euro ($19 billion) loss for 2013, but swung back to profit in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)