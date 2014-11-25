SEOUL Nov 25 U.S. automotive parts maker
Visteon Corp was in talks to sell a controlling stake in
its South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp
to a local private equity firm, Halla Visteon said
in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Halla Visteon said Visteon, its major shareholder, notified
it that talks with Hahn and Company to sell its stake were under
way.
Halla however had no further details on the terms of the
deal.
On Monday, Korean media reported that Visteon Corp had
signed a preliminary deal to sell its controlling stake in Halla
Visteon for $3.6 billion.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)