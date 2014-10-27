Oct 27 Hvidbjerg Bank A/S :

* Says CEO Oluf Vestergaard has agreed with bank's board of directors that he will retire June 30, 2015

* Says Jens Odgaard will take over as CEO after Oluf Vestergaard retires