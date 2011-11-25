KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Financial group
Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd has not considered a merger
with Alliance Financial Group Bhd, a senior executive
of Hwang-DBS told the Business Times newspaper, quashing media
speculation about such a move being imminent.
"So far the board has not deliberated on the possibility of
any merger and we will take market conditions as a cue,"
Hwang-DBS director Eric Ang was quoted by the paper as saying.
The Star newspaper had reported on Wednesday that the
financial groups were considering a merger or combining some of
their units, and Singapore's DBS Group, which owns 28
percent of Hwang-DBS, was a key player in the talks.
"The current state of our partnership is already working
very well," Business Times quoted Ang as saying, referring to
talk that DBS was driving the merger.
Alliance had said in July that it was not seeking a merger
partner, and that it could find a niche to operate in despite
the increasingly competitive market.
Malaysian banks are expected to see a second round of
mergers as the authorities encourage consolidation to create
larger lenders that can grab regional market share.
Alliance and Hwang-DBS shares both closed up 2 percent at
3.53 ringgit and 2.40 ringgit, respectively, on Thursday.
