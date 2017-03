Dec 23 Hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp said it had identified malware on computers that operate the payment processing systems for Hyatt-managed locations.

The company, controlled by the billionaire Pritzker family, said it had launched an investigation and asked customers to review their payment card account statements.

Hyatt did not disclose how many customers were affected. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)