(Adds details, background)

Dec 23 Hyatt Hotels Corp on Wednesday asked customers to review payment card statements for possible fraud after it found malicious software in its payment processing systems for hotels it manages.

Hyatt, which could not be immediately reached for comment, did not disclose how many customers or hotels may have been affected by the attack.

Hyatt, whose brands include Andaz and Park Hyatt, is the fourth major hotel operator to report a malware intrusion.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc last month reported malware breaches at their payment systems.

Donald Trump's string of luxury hotel properties, Trump Hotel Collection, has also confirmed the possibility of a data security incident.

Hyatt, controlled by the billionaire Pritzker family, said it had hired third-party cyber security experts to investigate the incident.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)