(Adds details, background)
Dec 23 Hyatt Hotels Corp on Wednesday
asked customers to review payment card statements for possible
fraud after it found malicious software in its payment
processing systems for hotels it manages.
Hyatt, which could not be immediately reached for comment,
did not disclose how many customers or hotels may have been
affected by the attack.
Hyatt, whose brands include Andaz and Park Hyatt, is the
fourth major hotel operator to report a malware intrusion.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide Inc last month reported malware
breaches at their payment systems.
Donald Trump's string of luxury hotel properties, Trump
Hotel Collection, has also confirmed the possibility of a data
security incident.
Hyatt, controlled by the billionaire Pritzker family, said
it had hired third-party cyber security experts to investigate
the incident.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru and Jim Finkle
in Boston; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)