BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 Hyatt Hotels Corp reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue as growth in business travel in North America boosted both occupancy and room rates.
Net income attributable to Hyatt rose to $56 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $8 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Hyatt, which owns and operates hotels under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Hyatt Regency, reported earnings of 13 cents per share, excluding items.
Revenue rose to $1.07 billion from $975 million. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.