May 1 Hyatt Hotels Corp, which owns and
operates the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Hyatt Regency hotels,
reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly profit as revenue from
its group business declined.
"We continued to see strength in transient demand, however
group demand declined, in part due to the timing of Easter as
compared to the prior year", Chief Executive Mark Hoplamazian
said.
Net income fell to $8 million, or 5 cents per share, for the
first quarter, from $10 million, or 6 cents per share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share.