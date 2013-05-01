* First-qtr adj. shr $0.09 vs est. $0.08
* First-qtr RevPAR up 2.4 pct
* First-qtr rev rises 2 pct
May 1 Hyatt Hotels Corp posted a quarterly
profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher room
rates as the company gained from increased demand in the United
States.
Hyatt, controlled by the billionaire Pritzker family, draws
about three quarters of its revenue from the United States,
where a business-led recovery has lifted hotel occupancy rates
over the past year.
The company's results follow better-than-expected earnings
from peer Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide that were
driven by increased check-ins at higher room rates.
Hyatt, which owns and operates the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt
and Hyatt Regency hotels, said comparable systemwide RevPAR, or
revenue per available room, a key measure of hotel health, was
up 2.4 percent. Excluding the effect of currency, it rose about
3.2 percent.
Total revenue rose about 2 percent to $975 million.
Excluding items, profit was 9 cents per share for the
quarter, topping analysts' estimates of 8 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Transient rooms revenue at comparable U.S. full service
hotels increased 8 percent in the quarter. Transient customers
refer to individual travelers, whose spending is mostly
room-related.
Hyatt said it boosted its share buyback plan for 2013 by up
to $200 million.
Net income fell to $8 million, or 5 cents per share, for the
first quarter, from $10 million, or 6 cents per share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share.
Chicago-based Hyatt's stock has gained about 10 percent this
year to Tuesday's close of $42.69 on the New York Stock
Exchange.