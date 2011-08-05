Aug 5 Hyatt Hotels Corp ( H.N ) on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Scotia Capital and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HYATT HOTELS CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.571 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.97 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/9/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 287.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.846 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.395 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/9/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS