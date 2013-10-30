Oct 30 Hyatt Hotels Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by higher occupancy and a rise in room rates across most of its properties.

Net income rose to $55 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $23 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.02 billion.

Total RevPAR, or revenue per available room, rose 6 percent in the quarter.