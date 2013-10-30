UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
Oct 30 Hyatt Hotels Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by higher occupancy and a rise in room rates across most of its properties.
Net income rose to $55 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $23 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.02 billion.
Total RevPAR, or revenue per available room, rose 6 percent in the quarter.
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.