BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it receives a patent license (US 9,260,474 B2), for method for solid phase synthesis of liraglutide
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W2nFDR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
* Sees sales revenue of 165 billion won and operating profit of 30.3 billion won for FY 2017
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product