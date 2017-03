Aug 19 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Gansu-based pharma firm for 1.32 billion yuan (214.96 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise 440 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on August 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vcglzT; bit.ly/1kRqDoj

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)