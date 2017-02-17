* Total, RWE hint at hybrid buybacks
* Equity credit at ratings agencies in jeopardy
* Call talk another headwind for slowing market
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Total and RWE undermined the
credibility of the corporate hybrid market with buyback talk,
delivering a fresh blow to an already flagging sector where
volumes have been in steady decline.
Total chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne
jeopardized the equity credit from ratings agencies on the oil
major's entire hybrid stack when he said last week it was
contemplating buying back all of its €9.2bn of hybrids in the
next two or three years.
And S&P delivered a further blow on Tuesday when it removed
the equity credit from all of RWE's outstanding hybrid bonds on
Tuesday after the company said it would call and not replace a
SFr250m hybrid.
Getting equity credit from the rating agencies is one of the
key reasons why corporates raise hybrid debt as it flatters
their financial and leverage ratios.
Rating agencies assign equity credit to corporate hybrid
bonds based on a variety of criteria. But in the case of S&P,
the permanency of the instruments forms a key part of how it
views them and how much equity value it gives them.
"The market will have its own interpretation about whether
we will call the outstanding hybrids, but at this time it would
be premature," Volker Heischkamp, head of treasury, at RWE told
IFR. "We are unable to comment."
Now that the equity credit has been removed, and its S&P
BBB- senior maintained, RWE is free to call but not replace all
its hybrid bonds when they reach their first call date.
CAUGHT OFF-GUARD
Rating agency changes have caught the market off-guard by
changing methodologies and snatching away equity credit over the
years, leaving issuers with expensive debt to service.
For instance S&P removed the equity content of 29 corporate
hybrid bonds in October 2015. The decision was made to reinforce
the importance of keeping hybrids as a permanent part of
companies' structures.
But these changes have made borrowers cautious around adding
hybrid debt to their balance sheets and issuance nosedived last
year to just €7.8bn, in comparison to the nearly €30bn of supply
in 2015.
Just €225m of hybrid paper has printed this year from two
issuers.
"Recent new issuance has been very modest, therefore the
supply and demand dynamic will be interesting over the next
year, considering there is around €10bn of hybrid debt that have
call dates coming up over the next two years," said Jonathan
Weinberger, managing director, debt capital markets at Societe
Generale.
Although most outstanding hybrid issuance is expected by
bankers to be replaced over the next few years, borrowers such
as Total and RWE have thrown a spanner in the works by
questioning their commitment to the product.
"RWE's call also brings to the fore a question that we
increasingly get from investors, are hybrids a dwindling asset
class?" analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note published on
Friday.
The analysts expect M&A activity and refinancing to drive
€10-12bn of new supply this year, a small increase on 2016.
"What matters though is the importance issuers attach to
hybrids in their capital structure," they added.
TOTAL RECALL
As one of the biggest user of hybrids, Total has become the
market's darling since it started issuing hybrid debt in 2015,
and a potential withdrawal would be a big loss to investors.
"We believe Total remains one of the leading European oil
majors in terms of performance and given very tight senior
spreads the hybrids offer an attractive way to play the sector,"
said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM, part of Wells Fargo
Asset Management, which manages US$480bn.
Total's hybrids are all perpetual and have 50% intermediate
equity content from S&P and Moody's until they are callable. Its
nearest call date is February 2021 for its €2.5bn 2.250% hybrid
bond, which means Total could have expensive hybrid debt to
service for another four years.
However, the company might not wait until the first call and
could try to conduct a liability management on the bonds.
"Management is insinuating a tendering exercise could occur,
and this would have to be at a premium to where they trade in
the market and is unlikely to occur unless they've lost their
equity content," one investor said.
Total's hybrid bonds have traded up 1.5 points since last
Thursday's announcement, which investors say is a result of
market players partially short covering or going tactically long
on the off-chance S&P drops the equity credit.
Its 3.369% callable October 2026 bid at a cash price of 98.2
on Friday morning, according to Tradeweb.
Total declined to comment when contacted by IFR. S&P declined
to comment on Total's announcement regarding its potential
hybrid buyback.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and
Robert Smith)