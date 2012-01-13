LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The dollar Reg S market continued to cement its position as a key avenue for financial institutions seeking to raise hybrid capital this week when two borrowers attracted more than USD11.25bn of orders from various private banks networks.

Banco do Brasil priced the first ever Basel 3 compliant hybrid Tier 1 from the Latin America region that attracted more that USD7bn of demand for a USD1bn deal from European and Asian retail investors while Zurich Insurance attracted USD4.25bn of orders for a USD500m perpetual non-call six-year issue.

Market participants believe this will probably remain a strong theme in 2012 as demand from institutional investors in Europe is at best anemic and in some case non-existent, particularly for new style hybrid capital.

Zurich Insurance was the latest issuer to turn to this market this week, pricing the first hybrid trade from a European financial institution in 2012 and following in the footsteps of the likes of Rabobank, Credit Suisse and Nomura which all turned to this market in 2011 for deeply subordinated issues.

"The success of the trade and the demand from private banks reiterates that the Reg S US dollar market has become a very important source of hybrid capital for issuers," said Keval Shah, head of FIG syndicate at Citi.

"The market has become more reliable and sustained than we saw historically as wealth grows in the region and investors develop a better understanding of the products."

His view was echoed by Harman Dhami, head of FIG syndicate at RBS. "This transaction has clearly demonstrated that there is very strong demand for hybrid capital and the Asian dollar market is becoming more relevant for anyone considering capital raising," he said.

"The true test will be in the breadth of issuers that will be able to access this unique pool of liquidity for capital and the impact of demand for more aggressive structures, particularly in the bank sector. However, the Asian dollar investor base is a sophisticated investor community that is well versed in hybrid capital structural developments and will consider each deal on its credit and structural merits."

85% of the transaction, which qualifies as Upper Additional Capital under Swiss solvency insurance regulation was sold to private banks, with Asia taking the lion share at 77%, followed by the UK at 13%, Switzerland at 7% and others at 3%. Away from private banks, fund managers took 10% and others 5%.

"This looks like a great trade, the timing was perfect and hopefully, this could throw the window wide open for other issuers," said a DCM banker away from the deal. "It's good to see the retail investor base still being active and participating. I suspect the final distribution won't just be in the hands of Asian investors and there will be a strong bid from private banks in Europe as well."

A syndicate banker away from the trade was also positive. "This is a name that works well in those networks and in terms of structure, it's a lot friendlier than what these investors were able to buy last year," he said. "I am not really surprised to see the deal work so well but it's great to see something like this getting done in the second week of January."

The strong performance which saw the deal trade up to 101.5/102.25 post pricing should encourage further issuance, should there be any candidates.

POSITIVE MOMENTUM

The issuer had been working on a potential deal since last year and visited investors in Asia in October. Therefore, no investor work was needed before going ahead with the trade and the leads Barclays, Citi, HSBC and RBS went out with initial price thoughts at the Tuesday Asia open of high 8/9%.

Strong demand meant the leads could set guidance tighter at 8.5% to 8.75% during the European day. By the time the leads went to Asia for a second day, books were USD2.25bn. At the end of the process, books were north of USD4bn allowing for pricing at the tight end of the revised guidance of 8.25% to 8.5%.

The closest comparables for the trade was a Pru which has a number of hybrid outstanding in that market. A hybrid Tier 1 equivalent issue done for Pru at the beginning of last year was one of the comparables used and was trading with a yield of around 8.3%. However, that deal is a UK style hybrid and unlike the Zurich trade, coupons are not cash cumulative.

FAVOURABLE STRUCTURE

While the appeal of the credit and name recognition were some of the key selling points, the relatively investor friendly structure gave a pricing advantage.

"This is almost a one-off in terms of structure as Switzerland has its own unique regulations, and while features such as cash cumulative coupons and step-ups were attractive, they were not the main drivers behind demand," said Jake Atcheson, head of insurance DCM at Citi. "For investors, the opportunity to buy the Zurich name was much more important. It is a very high quality credit in terms of rating, business mix and geographic location."

Although the deal is a perpetual, it has two coupon reset dates at six and 12-years as well as a step-up after the 12-year point. At the six-year point, the coupon resets to the then prevailing dollar mid-swaps rate plus 680bp. At the 12-year point, the coupon steps-up by 100bp if the deal is not called and also resets to six-year dollar mid-swaps plus 784bp.

While coupons are deferrable, they are cash cumulative. This is unlike Basel 3 new style hybrids for banks were coupons are not cumulative and where investors could potentially suffer permanent write-down on their initial investment. Furthermore, the ability to buy new issues with step-ups will be few and far between going forward as they have been ruled out under Basel 3.

As well as optional deferral, there is a solvency deferral feature. Solvency events have been defined as a breach of regulatory capital regulation, inability to pay senior ranking debts as they fall due, having assets not exceeding senior ranking liabilities, having received notice from the regulator that deferral is required. Coupons are cumulative and will be settled in cash. There is one event whereby where an alternative payment mechanism applies which is when the company does not have assets exceeding senior ranking liabilities.

"There is more clarity in terms of the Swiss Solvency Test rules, which are more bedded down in terms of their calibration and impact than Solvency 2. This in turn, improved visibility around solvency going forward," said Tristan Whittingham, head of insurance DCM at RBS. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Luzette Strauss)