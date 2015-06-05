LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch sparked
a sell-off in corporate hybrids with an analyst note last week
that shook investor confidence while confounding many market
professionals.
Hybrid yields have since jumped to 3.31% from 3.079%,
according to the bank's own data - a broad sell-off whose depth
and speed have surprised buy-side and sell-side alike.
"It's not a new topic, the only thing that's new is this
note from BAML," one banking official told IFR about the bank's
May 28 report on the tax treatment of hybrids.
"I'm surprised at the timing, especially as the note was so
vague. It's just created a lot of noise and uncertainty."
The note, which has come under fire by many in the industry,
recommended trading out of specific hybrid securities due to tax
risks connected with new OECD regulations under consideration.
But the proposals are still only just that, and with nothing
expected to be enacted before 2016, BAML's specific trading
recommendations caught quite a lot of people off guard.
The call to switch out of Volkswagen's 5.125% 2023s, for
example, pushed its cash price down to 110.9 on Friday from
115.1 before the BAML note was published.
The note said changes in legislation would prompt German
hybrid issuers - who could be the first to adopt the rule - to
call their bonds at 101.
"They're not tax experts and not really in a position to
take this view," the banking official said.
"It's not to say there is no risk, but the proposals at this
stage are very wide and apply to all instruments. It's all still
hypothetical."
To make matters worse, those particular Volkswagen bonds
were issued in the Netherlands - and thus anyway are exempt from
German law.
"The piece raised some valid points," said Alex Temple,
portfolio manager at ECM.
"However, categorising individual hybrids as safe or unsafe
put a black-or-white spin on a very grey topic."
PAYING ATTENTION
Even if the recommendations were seen as misguided, however,
the steep sell-off they caused has shone a spotlight on the
risks inherent in hybrids - and how little understood they are.
Many in the market clearly only learnt about the proposed
changes in hybrid tax treatment from the BAML note, thus
highlighting that some investors are not paying full attention.
"We've had a lot of inquiries about the tax issue after the
BAML note," one syndicate banker said. "There seems to be a lot
of concern."
Other factors have contributed to weakness in the market, of
course - including recent rates volatility - which has kept a
cap on issuance and hampered overall performance.
And corporate hybrids were already at a standstill before
BAML's note; Dong's 600m November 2020s at the end of April
were the most recent, despite a record 7.8bn of issuance in
March.
Even so, BAML seems to have put the final nail in the hybrid
issuance coffin for now.
Lufthansa was primed to issue a 500m-750m 60-year non-call
5.5-year deal following a call with investors at the beginning
of May.
That was its second engagement with investors since the end
of March, but no deal has surfaced yet.
"Given the weakness in the VW hybrids, it would be nearly
impossible for Lufthansa to come with a hybrid now," said one
investor eyeing the deal.
Yet not everyone was critical of BAML's efforts.
"It's a great piece of sell-side research," said Daniel
Broby, chief executive of multi-strategy hedge fund manager
Gemfonds.
He said it combined "valuation concerns with the risk of a
change in the fiscal treatment of hard-to-understand
securities".
