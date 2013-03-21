* 2013 issuance already smashes all-time full-year records

* KPN, Telecom Italia spearhead move into telco sectors

* Telefonica speculated as potential candidate

By Josie Cox

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Year-to-date corporate hybrid bond issuance has already thrashed all-time full-year levels, and despite the ferocious pace of supply the instrument's popularity is unlikely to abate in the near future, Standard & Poor's strategists say.

"Companies with high capital expenditure needs or weak operating results, alongside a desire to maintain ratings in Europe's challenging economic conditions, are likely to tap the market," the agency wrote in a report published on Thursday.

"This is due to the relatively attractive interest rates now payable on hybrid debt compared with historical levels," they added.

The issuance volume of non-financial hybrid capital in euros has already hit in excess of EUR8bn this year, dwarfing the approximate EUR5bn for the full-year of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

2011 volumes were around EUR2bn, 2010 just short of EUR7bn and 2009 saw less than EUR500m in hybrid supply.

"Using hybrid capital allows to diversify their funding sources and finance investments without jeopardizing their balance sheets," the strategists say.

TELCO SUPPLY RISING

Utilities including EDF, National Grid and Veolia, have broadly dominated the market, both in number and volume, but S&P expects issuance in capital-intensive sectors, such as telecoms, to pick up over the coming months.

In January, Telekom Austria, priced a EUR600m perpetual non-call five-year hybrid bond and earlier this month Telecom Italia priced an eagerly awaited hybrid bond. Issuance plans for the later had been postponed last month in the wake of the company being downgraded to the cusp of junk by Moody's, and then by the unexpected stalemate in the Italian elections.

A week earlier, Dutch telecom KPN priced a two-part dual-currency hybrid bond - the first high-yield rated offering of its kind in almost two-and-a-half years in euros.

Although market volatility stemming from uncertainty in Cyprus has put a dampener on investors' demand for higher beta products in recent days, other telcos have been rumoured to be eyeing the hybrid market.

A handful of market participants have said that from the periphery, Telefonica could contemplate making use of the instrument.

Europe's biggest telecoms provider narrowly missed its net debt to operating income target ratio of 2.35 for 2012 - and is now targeting debt of under EUR47bn in 2013. The company's net debt was EUR51.3bn at end-2012, compared with EUR56bn euros at end-September. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)