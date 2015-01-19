BRIEF-Merrimack completes ONIVYDE sale to Ipsen
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310
Jan 19 Hybrigenics SA :
* Launches phase II study of Inecalcitol in chronic myeloid leukemia
* In connection with Brian Drazba's departure, CEO Barry Quart assumed role of principal financial officer, effective April 1, 2017