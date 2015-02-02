Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Hybrigenics SA :
* Reports full year operating revenue of 6.0 million euros ($6.8 million) versus 5.8 million euros last year
* Cash flow was 9.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 2.5 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1zMcrUK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: