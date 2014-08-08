LONDON Aug 8 British engineering firm Hyder Consulting said on Friday it had accepted a 268 million pounds ($451 million) takeover offer from Japan's Nippon Koei , just days after recommending a bid from Dutch firm Arcadis.

The companies said in a joint statement that the recommended cash offer would entitle Hyder shareholders to receive 680 pence in cash for each Hyder share, a 30 pence premium to an offer from Arcadis last week.

Hyder had accepted a buyout bid from Dutch engineering group Arcadis, which was prepared to pay 650p per share for Hyder, in an offer valued at 256.2 million pounds.

Shares in Hyder closed at 645 pence on Thursday.

The merged group between Hyder and Nippon Koei would create a company with a market capitalisation of $863.6 million.

Nippon said that Hyder will continue to operate as a standalone division of the combine businesses and that changes to the company would be minimal.

($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment)