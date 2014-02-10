Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
Feb 10 Hyder Consulting PLC : * Results for the financial year are expected to be materially below current
market expectations * Delays in new contract awards in Australia and project delays in the Middle
East * Group order book at 31 January 2014 is in line with the 30 September 2013
level * Intentions in relation to the final dividend are unchanged * Source text
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.