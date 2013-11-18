MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
OSLO Nov 18 NORSK HYDRO AS
* Norsk Hydro ASA has signed a $1.700 billion syndicated revolving multi-currency credit facility with a syndicate of 13 international banks.
* The facility is for general corporate purposes.
* Commerzbank, Handelsbanken and Nordea acted as Co-ordinating Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers on the transaction.
* BNP Paribas, Citibank, Danske Bank, DNB, SEB and Société Générale acted as invited Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers, and Goldman Sachs, ING, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley participated in the transaction as Lead Arrangers. Nordea acts as facility agent, and Commerzbank acted as documentation agent.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: