UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
OSLO Aug 1 Norwegian aluminium firm Norsk Hydro has agreed to sell its Portalex extrusion plant in Cacem, Portugal, to Germany's Bavaria Industriekapital AG for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Wednesday.
The transaction is expected to close on Aug. 31, Hydro said, adding that the plant, which handles extrusion and product finishing, employs about 170 people.
"Portalex, as the company is known in the market, has felt the downturn in the Portuguese market and struggled over the last years," Hydro said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.