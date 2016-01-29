PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 Hydro One Ltd, Ontario's largest electric utility said it will buy an electricity transmission business from Brookfield Infrastructure for C$222 million ($158.87 million).
Upon deal completion, Hydro One will operate about 98 percent of Ontario's transmission capacity.
The Great Lakes Transmission business has a rate base of about C$219 million and consists of 15 transmission stations.
Rate base is the value of property on which a utility is allowed to earn a specified profit.
The deal also includes C$151 million in debt, Hydro One said.
Hydro One began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in November after its initial public offering, one of the largest in Canadian history.
Hydro One's shares were mostly flat at C$22.45 in morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.3974 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.