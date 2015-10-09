TORONTO Oct 9 The Canadian province of Ontario expects to raise up to C$1.7 billion ($1.31 billion) in an initial public offering for its electric utility Hydro One Ltd unit, according to a regulatory filing.

The Ontario government plans to sell 81.1 million Hydro One shares likely to be priced between C$19 and C$21.

