UPDATE 3-RWE aims to restore dividend this year after record loss
* Scraps dividend for ordinary shares for second straight year
OSLO Oct 15 Norway's Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge some of their aluminium product businesses to create a global firm with 47 billion crowns ($8.24 billion) in sales and 1 billion crowns worth of synergies, the two firms said on Monday.
The venture, to be named Sapa, will be a 50/50 joint venture and will include Hydro's extruded products business area and Orkla's profiles and building system unit, and its extruded and welded tubes unit.
Orkla will, in addition to its 50 percent ownership, receive 1.8 billion crowns in cash from the deal.
($1 = 5.7034 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON Feb 22 Oil giant Saudi Aramco is believed to be the front-runner to buy Turkish fuel stations business Petrol Ofisi from Austrian oil group OMV , sources familiar with the matter said.
NEW DELHI, Feb 22 India plans to auction some oil exploration blocks by June and will allow bidders to carve out areas where they want to drill in order to attract greater interest, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday.