* Q3 net loss NOK 20 mln vs 118 mln loss seen in poll
* Lower realised aluminium prices hit Q3 earnings
* Repeats sees global demand outside China up 2 pct in 2012
* CEO says sees challenging 2013
* Shares fall 4.7 pct, hit lowest in over a month
OSLO, Oct 23 Norsk Hydro ASA sees
another tough year in aluminium markets, and with economic
uncertainty and low metals prices any improvement in its results
has to come from its own cost-cutting efforts.
The Norwegian group swung to a net loss in the seasonally
weak third quarter, weighed down by depressed prices for the
metal and rising raw material costs, though the deficit was
smaller than analysts had on average expected.
It still expects demand for the metal, used in construction,
autos, planes and drinks cans, to grow 2 percent this year
outside China, but economic uncertainties taint the picture and
it forecast tough fourth-quarter conditions extending through
2013.
Hydro shares fell 4.7 percent to 25.63 crowns by 1012 GMT
while the Oslo benchmark index was down 1.1 percent.
The stock fell as low as 25.1 crowns, its lowest in over a
month.
Hydro's comments echo those from top U.S. rival Alcoa Inc
, which earlier this month lowered its global aluminium
consumption outlook to 6 percent growth from 7 percent
previously for 2012.
"Right now we don't expect any support from the markets,"
Hydro Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told a news
conference, meaning any improvement in Hydro's bottom line would
have to come from cost cuts and improved efficiency.
He told Reuters that while there were some signs of a
bottoming-out of the construction market in southern Europe, the
outlook for Europe as a whole was still uncertain and that next
year could prove tough as well.
"I can only conclude that there is still a challenging
fourth quarter due to low aluminium prices ... I think 2013 will
also be a challenging year," he said on the sidelines of the
news conference.
Brandtzaeg gave no detail of possible further cost cuts.
Hydro said in July it was stepping up its cost-cutting plans
that will save the group between 2 billion crowns and 3 billion
in the coming two to three years, including its existing "$300
per tonne" cost-improvement programme in its primary metals
operations, initiated in 2010.
NET LOSS
Hydro swung to an underlying net loss of 20 million crowns
($3.5 million) in the third quarter, stripping out one-off items
and effects from derivatives, against a profit of 1.07 billion a
year ago and a projected 11 8 million loss from analysts polled
by Reuters.
It posted underlying earnings before interest and taxes of 8
million crowns, down from 1.65 billion a year earlier.
Expectations were for a 147 million loss.
"The numbers were a little better than expected," said
analyst Eirik Vegem Dahle at brokerage Pareto. "It looks like
cost savings are behind that, especially within primary metals
and rolled products."
Hydro sees demand up 8 percent this year in China, the
largest consumer and producer of aluminium accounting for about
40 percent of the global market.
The global aluminium market has been weighed down by
overcapacity and sluggish demand, forcing big producers to
curtail output after aluminium prices dipped under
$2,000 per tonne.
Although prices recovered to $2,200 over the summer,
companies quickly restarted some of the capacity they had idled,
pulling prices back under $2,000.
The company expects its primary aluminium sales to decline
in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months,
Chief Financial Officer Joergen Arentz Rostrup said.
Meanwhile, spot prices for bauxite and alumina - raw
materials for aluminium production - have risen and the market
has been tight due to shortages in China, increasing production
costs for aluminium makers.
Hydro's own bauxite and alumina unit is still running at a
loss since the output is to a large extent locked to existing
sales contracts and will be so for the next few years.
($1 = 5.6683 Norwegian crowns)
