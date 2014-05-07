May 7 Canadian fuel cell maker Hydrogenics Corp' reported a bigger first-quarter loss, hurt by higher expenses and lower sales.

The company's net loss widened to $3.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.1 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 35 percent to $8.1 million mainly due to customer delays. Operating expenses rose 22.3 percent to $5.5 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)