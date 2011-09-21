NEW YORK, Sept 21 Hydo One Inc [HYDRO.UL] on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($300 million) of 30-year debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bonds, due Sept. 26, 2041, have a coupon rate of 4.39 percent and were priced at 99.901 to yield 4.396 percent or 154 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the lead managers of the sale. ($1=C$1)

(Reporting by Pam Niimi)