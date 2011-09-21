Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Hydo One Inc [HYDRO.UL] on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($300 million) of 30-year debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The bonds, due Sept. 26, 2041, have a coupon rate of 4.39 percent and were priced at 99.901 to yield 4.396 percent or 154 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the lead managers of the sale. ($1=C$1)
(Reporting by Pam Niimi)
* Peabody Energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results and provides general business update