BRIEF-Eservglobal updates on outlook
* Expect sufficient order flow in H1 to support our outlook of breakeven in core business in 12 months to 31 Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA :
* Completes subscription of its 10 million series D shares without reduction
* Allots 1,109,191 series D shares to 22 investors at 0.30 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expect sufficient order flow in H1 to support our outlook of breakeven in core business in 12 months to 31 Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Shares to halt trade on March 13 pending announcement - shenzhen stock exchange