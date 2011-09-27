NEW YORK, Sept 27 Hydro-Quebec [QBEC.UL] on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bonds, due Feb. 15, 2050, have a coupon rate of 5.00 percent and were priced at 121.978 to yield 3.892 percent or 104.5 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)