July 16 Hydro-Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($481 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.00 percent bonds, due Feb. 15, 2050, were priced at 120.133 to yield 3.954 percent or 102.5 basis points over the canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.