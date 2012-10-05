Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Oct 5 Do All Industries Ltd cut its offer price for Hyduke Energy Services Inc by 41 percent and took it directly to shareholders after talks with Hyduke management collapsed.
Privately held Do All, which like Hyduke provides services and equipment to the oil and gas industry, slashed its offer price to 83 Canadian cents per share, or C$20.1 million, from C$1.37 per share, or C$34 million.
Hyduke's shares, which were among of the top percentage gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, were up 39 percent at 79 Canadian cents on Friday morning.
Do All ended talks with Hyduke late last month saying the company did not provide some of the information it asked for.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.