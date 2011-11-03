SINGAPORE Nov 3 Singapore's water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 34 percent, hurt by lower contributions from the Middle East and North Africa.

Hyflux posted a net profit of S$12.6 million ($9.9 million) for July-September, down from S$19 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Its revenue fell 36 percent to S$87.7 million compared to the year ago period, as two of its large-scale desalination projects in the Middle East and North Africa were at the end of its construction.

"We are confident that we should see enhanced contributions from the next financial year," said Olivia Lum, Group President and Chief Executive Officer.

($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)