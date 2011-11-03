SINGAPORE Nov 3 Singapore's water treatment
firm Hyflux Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter net
profit fell 34 percent, hurt by lower contributions from the
Middle East and North Africa.
Hyflux posted a net profit of S$12.6 million ($9.9 million)
for July-September, down from S$19 million a year earlier, it
said in a statement.
Its revenue fell 36 percent to S$87.7 million compared to
the year ago period, as two of its large-scale desalination
projects in the Middle East and North Africa were at the end of
its construction.
"We are confident that we should see enhanced contributions
from the next financial year," said Olivia Lum, Group President
and Chief Executive Officer.
($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)