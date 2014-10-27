Oct 27 Hygienika SA :

* Said on Saturday it was informed that BB Royal Holding SA sold 7,542,680 shares of Hygienika SA via block purchase transactions made on July 24 and Aug. 4 and open market transactions conducted between July 25 and Aug. 4

* Said following aforementioned transactions BB Royal Holding SA decreased its stake in company to 0.01 pct from 14.17 pct

