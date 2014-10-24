UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Hygienika SA :
* Said on Thursday it signed a letter of intent with a private investor to sell its unit Mr. House Europe SA
* Said will transfer part of its business connected to manufacturing and distribution of hygiene products to Mr. House Europe SA, prior to the divestiture
* Said the private investor is obliged to make a binding offer for Mr. House Europe SA by Nov. 30, 2014, otherwise the letter of intent will expire
* Said if due dilligence process is complete and binding offer is made, preliminary agreement will be signed by Dec. 15, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources