SEOUL, Sept 27 Top shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor Inc on Tuesday extended the deadline for bids to sell a $2.6 billion stake in the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker in an effort to revive the auction after one of two bidders pulled out.

STX Corp's departure has left SK Telecom as the lone bidder in the running, putting the deal in doubt for the third time.

The shareholders extended the deadline of the final auction by two weeks to Nov. 3 and said they will give up to one month of due diligence to any potential fresh bidders, a leading shareholder, Korea Exchange Bank , said on Tuesday.

They plan to sell 44.25 million of their existing shares to a buyer and the chipmaker will also offer 101.85 million new shares in conjunction with the existing stake.

Nine Hynix shareholders, including Korea Finance Corp, Korea Exchange Bank , Shinhan Bank and Woori Bank will discuss final approval on the changes over the next three days, an KEB official said.

Bidders can cut the number of the new shares they buy should the chipmaker decide to sell the new shares at a higher price than their offer.

They also have an option to drop the deal should Hynix decide to issue the new shares at a premium of more than 20 percent to their offer price.

KEB also said it aimed to close the deal in January.

The creditors-turned-shareholders have scaled down their stake in Hynix but failed several times to complete a full sale, with investors avoiding a risky jump into the capital intensive, cyclical memory chip sector.

Shares in Hynix closed up 6.5 percent compared with the broader market's 5.02 percent rise.

($1 = 1192.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)