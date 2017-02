SEOUL, Sept 27 Final bids for a 3.1 trillion won ($2.6 billion) controlling stake in Hynix Semiconductor will be delayed to November 3, about two weeks later than originally planned, a lead shareholder said on Tuesday.

Korea Exchange Bank said in a statement that as shareholders were allowing fresh bids for the world's No.2 memory chip maker after SK Telecom was left the sole bidder, potential new bidders would get up to one month to conduct due diligence. ($1 = 1192.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)